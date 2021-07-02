Helvetiphant™

Alice - logo concept

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
Alice - logo concept logo design concept design inspiration custom logo mark sportswear brand designer logo designer logotype lettermark abstract logo fashion logo creative logo geometric logo modern logo minimalist logo logo design brand design branding
Download color palette

A logo concept suitable for a clothing brand.

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like