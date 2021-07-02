Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizal Adnan

Feed Puzzle

Rizal Adnan
Rizal Adnan
  • Save
Feed Puzzle illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

Feed Puzzle is a row of content that is neatly arranged to form a square or 3x3. Content looks more creative and neat.
Creativity, Luxury, Beauty, and Neatness

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you!

“If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me”

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Rizal Adnan
Rizal Adnan

More by Rizal Adnan

View profile
    • Like