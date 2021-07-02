Founded in 1970 Espoon Palloseura (EPS) is one of the biggest football clubs in the region of Uusimaa Finland. 50-year-old EPS recreated their strategy and the visual identity along with it.

I created the visual identity based on the new strategy. An integral component of the new strategy was the observation that the activities of the club have far-reaching effects extending beyond the borders of Espoonlahti major area, the homebase of the club. The club is creating well-being across all the 7 major areas of Espoo. An idea resulting from the new strategy is visually captured in the new logo of the club.

Check out the full EPS Visual Identity Case Study at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122243701/EPS-Football-Club