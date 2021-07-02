🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Founded in 1970 Espoon Palloseura (EPS) is one of the biggest football clubs in the region of Uusimaa Finland. 50-year-old EPS recreated their strategy and the visual identity along with it.
I created the visual identity based on the new strategy. An integral component of the new strategy was the observation that the activities of the club have far-reaching effects extending beyond the borders of Espoonlahti major area, the homebase of the club. The club is creating well-being across all the 7 major areas of Espoo. An idea resulting from the new strategy is visually captured in the new logo of the club.
Check out the full EPS Visual Identity Case Study at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122243701/EPS-Football-Club