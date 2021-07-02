Restaurant: Choose Your Dish

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The word "Restaurant" comes from the French verb "restaurer" which means "to restore" or "to revive" and at first the word meant a restorative beverage "that which restores the strength, a fortifying food or remedy" so basically today's restaurants are here to restore our energy, give us rest so that we could continue doing our things, making our lives and the world better. In our new Restaurant series we want to pay tribute to this business and everyone involved with it, enabling us to let our hair down in a wonderful place with delicious food.
