Business Card Design

ui custom design print design illustration logo-creator versatile custom logo graphics design graphic design motion graphics
FEATURES
Fully Layered
Print Ready Files
CMYK Mode 300 DPI
Easy Editable (Edit Easily)
3.5×2 Inch (With Bleed – 3.75×2.25)
4 Color Versions (Blue, Green, Orange & Red)
FREE Customization For One Card (Basic)
LIFETIME SUPPORT! (Purchase Once Get Support Lifetime)
SOFTWARE
Adobe Photoshop_PSD
Adobe Illustrator_AI
Adobe Illustrator_EPS

SUPPORT:
If you like this item please rate 5 star* If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Graphicriver profile.if you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!

