Rizal Adnan

Stickty

Rizal Adnan
Rizal Adnan
  • Save
Stickty food logo icon design branding
Download color palette

Stickty is a new marketing agency that focuses on snack products such as crispy fries.
Delicious, Crispy, Spicy, Original, and Healthy

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thank you!

“If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me”

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Rizal Adnan
Rizal Adnan

More by Rizal Adnan

View profile
    • Like