MaikoHatta

Logo Concept Wolf

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
  • Save
Logo Concept Wolf animal character cartoon illustration vector branding brand logoesport gaming squad team logodesign logoicon logomascot design icon mascot logo wolf
Download color palette

Any words for this concept ? Let me know in the comment. 😃

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MaikoHatta

View profile
    • Like