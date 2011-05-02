Gert van Duinen

Wake Up

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Wake Up wake-up policy animal
Download color palette

Just one of a few quick concepts for a new Dutch company trying to clear-up uncertainties about wrong insurance policies..

@Logopond

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like