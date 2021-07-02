NCAA Football [2022] | Video Game Concept

I shudder to think how many hours I logged playing NCAA Football 2005 on the Playstation 2 back in high school. Many of those hours were spent in dynasty mode running roughshod with Reggie Bush and the USC Trojans, as the guy was a virtual cheat code to play with. Bush had his well-earned Heisman Trophy stripped and the NCAA needs to rectify that decision soon and award it back.

I could think of nobody more deserving to feature on the cover of a potential relaunch of the NCAA Football series than Bush, who was truly electric and surprisingly didn't get the cover nod for the 2006 version of the game.

High-profile players merit high-profile *endorsements*