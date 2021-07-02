Berkayu - Real Estate Website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys 👋🏻
This time I explored the concept of Website Design with the theme of Real Estate Illustration.
Berkayu has many features and advantages, so it will be useful for people who want to buy a house or rent real estate.
.
Coming soon for full page views ✨
.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Contact us at :
sauqi.info@gmail.com
.
Be sure follow the :
Behance || Instagram
.
Have a nice day ✨