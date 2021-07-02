Alif Ryan Zulfikar

Voklea
Voklea is a cool, bold and trendy looking display font. Whatever the topic, this font will be a wonderful asset to your font library, as it has the potential to enhance any creation.

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/voklea-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1449256-voklea

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
