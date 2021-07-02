Siam Khondoker

Logo design- Parallel.

Logo design- Parallel. minimalist logo design vector logo brand identity logo designer parallel logo p logo p vector modern logo minimal logo logodesigner logodesign typography design vector icon illustration graphic design logo branding
Hey this is a minimal logo design for a brand named parallel.
How is it? Share your valuable feedback in comment. And also can mail me.
email- siamkhondoker.info@gmail.com.

