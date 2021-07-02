Chennill – Restaurant Management App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Chennill - Restaurant Project is a popular food-chain company with more than 25 outlets across the country. Started in 2002, this Restaurant Company has a customer base of over a million cumulatively. Restaurant Company found growth because of its variety of dishes and cuisines. Serving international travelers, it also offers continental, Middle East specific, and Indian dishes.
Graffersid started working on the comprehensive digital transformation of the Restaurant Company with a Restaurant Management App as the first solution. Understanding the customers and their interests, likings, and behavior during the online orders of USA, the team of GRAFFERSID – A Top Mobile App Development Company was able to craft a seamless strategy for the development of Mobile App.