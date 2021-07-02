Chennill – Restaurant Management App

Chennill - Restaurant Project is a popular food-chain company with more than 25 outlets across the country. Started in 2002, this Restaurant Company has a customer base of over a million cumulatively. Restaurant Company found growth because of its variety of dishes and cuisines. Serving international travelers, it also offers continental, Middle East specific, and Indian dishes.

Graffersid started working on the comprehensive digital transformation of the Restaurant Company with a Restaurant Management App as the first solution. Understanding the customers and their interests, likings, and behavior during the online orders of USA, the team of GRAFFERSID – A Top Mobile App Development Company was able to craft a seamless strategy for the development of Mobile App.