Steam Funk Festival

Steam Funk Festival music dj train punk funk steam festival design graphic logo dribbleweeklywarmup
I would feel that this could be a festival of steam and funk music (dj and live).
It could be held at a tourist railroad or a similar venue with a mechanical/steampunk vibe.

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
