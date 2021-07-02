ashishchapagain

HamroPatro Redesign

ashishchapagain
ashishchapagain
  • Save
HamroPatro Redesign hamropatro design nepal nepali designer branding ui logo illustration ux minimal figmadesign figma web design
Download color palette

A design I did a year ago and wanted to share this today. Hamro patro is one of the most popular app, and I did some redesign on the hero section of the website.

Feedbacks are appreciated. :)

ashishchapagain
ashishchapagain

More by ashishchapagain

View profile
    • Like