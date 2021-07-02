Siddhartha Singh

Music Player Ui

Siddhartha Singh
Siddhartha Singh
  • Save
Music Player Ui ui vector illustration 3d design animation motion graphics logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello friends 👋🏻
This is Simple Music player Ui.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Follow me on https://www.instagram.com/uiux_ioi/

Siddhartha Singh
Siddhartha Singh

More by Siddhartha Singh

View profile
    • Like