ABSTRACT STYLE - Abstract Display Font

Abstract Style is a abstract display font. This font has abstract and irregular shapes, sharp corners and messy shapes that characterize it.
Abstract Style would be perfect for Logo, title, logotype, cover, headline, apparel, comic, cover books, cards, posters, or anything that requires a abstract creativity!
In Zip Package :
– Abstract Style otf
– Abstract Style ttf
– Abstract Style woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
