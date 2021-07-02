Business Card Design ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

FEATURES

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Fully Layered

Print Ready Files

CMYK Mode 300 DPI

Easy Editable (Edit Easily)

3.5×2 Inch (With Bleed – 3.75×2.25)

4 Color Versions (Blue, Green, Orange & Red)

FREE Customization For One Card (Basic)

LIFETIME SUPPORT! (Purchase Once Get Support Lifetime)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

SOFTWARE

Adobe Photoshop_PSD

Adobe Illustrator_AI

Adobe Illustrator_EPS

Upwork

linkedin

Behance

Thank You Very much!| Blog

SUPPORT:

If you like this item please rate 5 star* If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Graphicriver profile.if you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!