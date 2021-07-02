Elba L. Sindoni

Nice people - free library of characters on Figma

Hi, nice people

This is a library of characters and elements to create the perfect combination but with style. I created these pieces from the drawings of my little brother of 16 years old, so it's a great team work.

We hope you can enjoy it.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/930980690328560670/Nice-people---characters-and-elements

Thanks for downloading it.

Designer of experiences and interactions.
