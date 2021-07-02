Phoebe O'Shea

Warm Bubblegum 🌞🍭⁠

Warm Bubblegum 🌞🍭⁠ curvy walkcycle motion graphics heatwave sexy gif seamlessloop loop freelance illustrator freelance animator freelance artist vancouverartist vancouver hotgirlsummer design animation aftereffects girlsinanimation illustrator digitalart
Starting to see the end of this current PNW heatwave... Yikes. 🌞 In the meantime, enjoy this walk cycle as a distraction 👀🍭🍑⁠

