Aditya Gore

My Room - Find A Perfect Room & Room Partner

Aditya Gore
Aditya Gore
  • Save
My Room - Find A Perfect Room & Room Partner room finding service website illustrator figma web landing page roomster room finding website ui website ui landing page design uiux
Download color palette

Hello creative heads !
Take a look at my self-designed project
"My Room - Find A Perfect Room & Room Partner".
I would love to have suggestions on the project and don't forget to hit the like button!
Cheers !
For better visuals head to:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122651629/My-Room-Find-A-Perfect-Room-Room-Partner
_____________

Wanna make your websites look cool !?
Connect with me at: adityagore046@gmail.com
OR
Ping me at - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aditya-gore-2920751a9/

Aditya Gore
Aditya Gore

More by Aditya Gore

View profile
    • Like