Andrey Poteryaev

EventiYoga

Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev
  • Save
EventiYoga italian cards catalog home page pink app mobile design clean ui
Download color palette

Home page & Events catalog. My first serious design of mobile app in 2020. It's been hard

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Andrey Poteryaev
Andrey Poteryaev

More by Andrey Poteryaev

View profile
    • Like