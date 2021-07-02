Anna Astanina

SoundCloud Redesign – Dark mode app 05

Here is a dark mode of redesign mobile app SoundCloud. I like to design as light as dark themes because it provides more convinient usability in different light conditions. Moreover, dark mode conserves battary power. As I know a lot of people prefer dark style in their soft.

Do you prefer dark or light mode?

