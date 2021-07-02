Raunaq Gupta

Inline Image Zoom interaction documentation
In a 3-column layout, clicking on an image zooms it to take up space equal to last 2 columns. The image will overlay the in-page navigation but zooms out on scrolling out of view.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
