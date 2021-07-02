TAK A SHO

Web App | UNeed Hostels

TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Hire Us
  • Save
Web App | UNeed Hostels booking ae figma search light clean interaction crypto wallet card map hostel branding 3d illustration dashboard animation design ux ui
Web App | UNeed Hostels booking ae figma search light clean interaction crypto wallet card map hostel branding 3d illustration dashboard animation design ux ui
Web App | UNeed Hostels booking ae figma search light clean interaction crypto wallet card map hostel branding 3d illustration dashboard animation design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 0.mp4
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 2.jpg

Do you want to make people fall in love with your product? 😍
Share your project details and ideas with us - 📩 sales@takasho.agency

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Our website

1.jpg
900 KB
Download
0.mp4
2 MB
Download
Db zz
Rebound of
Hosell - Real Estate Broker Dashboard Exploration 🏘
By Rohmad Khoirudin
TAK A SHO
TAK A SHO
Data-Driven Product Design Agency 🔥
Hire Us

More by TAK A SHO

View profile
    • Like