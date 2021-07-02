Nirja Gauchan Shrestha

Easter Bunny Illustration

Easter Bunny Illustration easter bunny procreate illustration
This was my first attempt using procreate app to do illustration. I'm still learning so it's not as refined. Created "Easter Bunny" illustration by following amazing Youtube channel "Art with Flo"

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
