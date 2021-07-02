Nikita Kozin
Icons8

Color glass style

Nikita Kozin
Icons8
Nikita Kozin for Icons8
Hire Us
  • Save
Color glass style weather folder money chat cart heart search color icons motion graphics animation ui ui design illustration infographics icons set glassmorphism icon pack glass icons glass icons
Color glass style weather folder money chat cart heart search color icons motion graphics animation ui ui design illustration infographics icons set glassmorphism icon pack glass icons glass icons
Download color palette
  1. shot16.gif
  2. shot-40.png

Good news! A new icon style Color glass is available on Icons8. Use for your favorite projects.

What are you waiting for? Download icons and many more design resources for free.

Icons8 | Photos | Lunacy Software| Illustrations | Mega Creator | Music

Icons8
Icons8
Hire Us

More by Icons8

View profile
    • Like