La Visual

Novel Concept Rebound

Matt Romo for La Visual
Novel Concept Rebound mark symbol globe planet earth lines rocket cosmos circle concept design logo brand identity identity branding brand
Inspired by Kakha's Novel identity we made our own conceptual mark and wordmark for Novel. A key issue that we wanted to resolve was the scalability of the mark. We'd like to know what you all think.

Rebound of
Novel
By Kakha Kakhadzen
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

