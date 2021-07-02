🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I’m delighted to have worked on the wordmark for Canada Soccer's #PLAY campaign in support of the Canadian soccer community.
While I initially created a unique version of the Canadian maple leaf that made more of the ‘A’ shape in the word PLAY, the team ultimately went with this simple option (plus French translation into JOUER). The maple leaf is styled directly from the version used in the Canada Soccer logo, creating a bit more brand consistency.
Visit canadasoccer.com/play to find out more about this great campaign.