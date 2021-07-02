Chathu Rashmini

#dailyui #001 - Sign up page

#dailyui #001 - Sign up page
Hey dribbblers,

It's my first design in #dailyui challenges. A sign-up page and a log in page for a donut shop.
Tool used: Adobe XD

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
