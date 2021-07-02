Reilly Gregorio

Oli's Mathematical Adventure Redesign

Reilly Gregorio
Reilly Gregorio
  • Save
Oli's Mathematical Adventure Redesign river duck game vector ui illustration flat design illustrator design 2d
Download color palette

New graphics for a game I am releasing soon on android.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Reilly Gregorio
Reilly Gregorio

More by Reilly Gregorio

View profile
    • Like