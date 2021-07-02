Jordan Clarke

Let the Good Times Roll.

Let the Good Times Roll. smoke typography 3d print poster ad photoshop racing goodyear tire ad
Here's a fictional Goodyear Poster Ad I threw together one night after learning how to create the effect on the type. I was rolling with the momentum and had to create!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
