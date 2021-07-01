SiteTent Branding

SiteTent has been my concept venture for the last 6 years or so. The branding has undergone a few previous iterations but the business has never come to life until now. So this is the actual branding going forward.

What's in the brand?

SiteTent is digital marketing for small businesses. Knowing the audience, it's usually business owners who do not have a whole lot of resources for digital marketing. So trying to figure out how to tackle this world can be scary and daunting. So SiteTent is "a guide who knows the wild."