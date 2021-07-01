Harold Ajagu

RC - Brand Guideline

RightCom provides organisations of all sizes with SaaS customer experience solutions that empower the employees with real-time experience data they need to deliver the best customer service.

During the course of the company's rebrand, one of the main themes we focused on was the concept of a Touchpoint. It was a depiction of our presence at each stage of the users/customer's experience journey. We used a star that doubled as an asterik, to visually represent this idea.

Here is part of the Brand Manual created

