RC - Brand Guideline

RightCom provides organisations of all sizes with SaaS customer experience solutions that empower the employees with real-time experience data they need to deliver the best customer service.
During the course of the company's rebrand, one of the main themes we focused on was the concept of a Touchpoint. It was a depiction of our presence at each stage of the users/customer's experience journey. We used a star that doubled as an asterik, to visually represent this idea.
Here is part of the Brand Manual created