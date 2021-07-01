Keihika

Campaign Billboard Ad

Campaign Billboard Ad psd graphic design billboard ad resources free mockup free billboard mockup billboard mockup mockup
Ad made for class. HW now at the speed of light! Really had fun doing this and I hope I get the chance to work for a toy company someday !

You can download the psd file of the mockup I made: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xOEtzKENJsOUaPM5VyNRB-XTMU1HsMjh?usp=sharing

Follow me on Instagram: @keihikart and here on dribble if you use it :) !

