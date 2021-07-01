Ernesto Angulo

App Icon - Daily UI 005

Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo
  • Save
App Icon - Daily UI 005 branding logo app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋

Fifth day of the #dailyui challenge, an app icon for Bookclub, a book concept app. I hope you like it and don't forget to hit the "L" key. ❤

Any kind of feedback is more than welcome. 😃

You can follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo

More by Ernesto Angulo

View profile
    • Like