Ketupat font is a simple Arabic fauxlang typeface with consist 7 font family; Light, Light Italic, Regular, Italic, Bold, Bold Italic, and Line Version.

Its design—inspired by Arabic typefaces and makes it suitable for almost anything you can think of. Especially for packaging design.

You can use it in a variety of uses from printing, web, and mobile.

Free Version

https://gum.co/ketupat

To purchase a commercial license, visit:

fontbundles.net/ketupat-font-family

Hope you enjoy it! Go for it (L) and cheers 🤗

Follow my Behance | Instagram