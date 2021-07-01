Ahmad Wildan
Revenew - Brand Style Guide

Revenew - Brand Style Guide agency guidelines uiux business card graphic design icon luxury ui design logo logo design brand guideline branding brand identity brand guidelines app
Hello guys 😀
Proud to be able share my exploration for Revenew Style Guide. Revenew is a new marketing agency focused on data-driven growth and quantifiable results.
Modern, Creativity, Luxury, Change, Growth and Trusted

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

