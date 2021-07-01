Elle Dhita

Black Beauty cover - personal project

Elle Dhita
Elle Dhita
  • Save
Black Beauty cover - personal project illustrator digitalpainting coverbookdesign coverbook bookcover design animal illustration artwork elle dhita art of the day art illustration art illustration
Download color palette

A personal project: Redesigning one of my favorite novel of all time "Black Beauty".

Elle Dhita
Elle Dhita

More by Elle Dhita

View profile
    • Like