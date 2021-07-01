Paul Beveridge

Pink House Baking Co Logo
I took on some branding work recently that I am excited about! Listening to Davida (the owner) talk about her passion for people and making a difference in the world around her gets me all fired up! Sometimes life moves forward just one slice of banana bread at a time, you know?

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Letters & Illustrations
