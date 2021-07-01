Edikan Gabriel

Checkout Page - #DailyUI 002

Edikan Gabriel
Edikan Gabriel
  • Save
Checkout Page - #DailyUI 002
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 2 is a credit card checkout page 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Edikan Gabriel
Edikan Gabriel

More by Edikan Gabriel

View profile
    • Like