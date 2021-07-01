Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI] 006 User Profile

Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel
  • Save
[Daily UI] 006 User Profile book ebook design illustration userprofile uiux appdesign appde
Download color palette

Hi Dribble:)

I designed User profile with E-Book app concept.
Thank you !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel

More by Sejeong_Rachel

View profile
    • Like