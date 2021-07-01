Amalia Rosdiana

Hospital Playlist Flat Illustration

Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana
  • Save
Hospital Playlist Flat Illustration design cool illustration simple clean
Download color palette

Who would have thought that a pandemic could turn me into a K-Drama lover?

Here's a simple illustration of Doctor Song Hwa that I made to fill my spare time. Hope you guys like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana

More by Amalia Rosdiana

View profile
    • Like