Palnum Chat Icon & Logo

Welcome to my profile! I’m a creative graphic designer. I have specialized in Logo Design branding identity with 2 year experience. I have been working as a graphic designer for one year and I have knowledge about color , art , font and creative design idea. I especially enjoy creating professional minimalist logo design and brand identities , letter logo , ecommerce logo , business logo and I can do whatever you want. So, If you have any question please leave me a message. Thank you !

Behance

Instagram

twitter

facebook

linkedin