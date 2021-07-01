I was looking through some of my old files and noticed Andy's "Five Deaths" that he made depicting the fatality of cars. This got me wondering, did Andy also have a fear of driving and the possibilities that come with it? Was this artwork a way to externalize this feeling into tangible space? This is my take on it of course, Andy never played with typography much. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀