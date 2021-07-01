🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🧾 Social Media App Design concept. The design inspiration was taken from Telegram.
📚 Typography - Neue Helvetica and Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typefaces are popular and easy to read. Helvetica is among the most widely used sans serif typefaces and has been a popular choice for corporate logos, including those for 3M, American Airlines, American Apparel, BMW, Jeep, JCPenney, Lufthansa, and more.
🌈 Colors - Blue(symbolizes trust, loyality, and confidence) and Red(symbolizes excitement, passion, and attention)
👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!
🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad
📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad