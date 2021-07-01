Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suvam Prasad

Social Media App Design

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad
  • Save
Social Media App Design blue 3d layout branding simple ui design uidesign lettering typography vector web app design uiux ux ui modern minimal clean mobile app
Download color palette

🧾 Social Media App Design concept. The design inspiration was taken from Telegram.
📚 Typography - Neue Helvetica and Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typefaces are popular and easy to read. Helvetica is among the most widely used sans serif typefaces and has been a popular choice for corporate logos, including those for 3M, American Airlines, American Apparel, BMW, Jeep, JCPenney, Lufthansa, and more.

🌈 Colors - Blue(symbolizes trust, loyality, and confidence) and Red(symbolizes excitement, passion, and attention)

👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!

🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad

📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad

More by Suvam Prasad

View profile
    • Like