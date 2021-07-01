Beautiful Smooth is an elegant and flowing handwritten font. It is PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps easily! It features varied bases, smooth lines, gorgeous glyphs and stunning alternatives. It retains a classy calligraphic influence while feeling contemporary and fresh. Fall in love with this font and take your project to the highest level!

https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1446612-beautiful-smooth#gtmPos=135>mList=1