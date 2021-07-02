Dennis Cortés
Mothership

Mothership Carrier Concepts

carrier apple minimal navigation map iconography icons ux design ui design ux ui process product design truck cargo mobile design freight logistics
Some unused concepts from our recent overhaul of our Carrier app. We learned through user testing and working with data that we had to prioritize different information in this instance, resulting in a different direction. Always important to try out all the ideas though, right?

