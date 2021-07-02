Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Ramzy

Tips - Simple Mobile App for Tipping

Ahmed Ramzy
Ahmed Ramzy
  • Save
Tips - Simple Mobile App for Tipping pay qr code tipping mobile app ui design tips money cash clean design app animation
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-tips 2.mp4
  2. Tips Shot.png

For those people who feel embarrassed when it comes to tipping for daily services providers... and To make this easier and less embarrassing, I craft a simple app for the tipping process.📱💵
--------
Let me know what you think about the design
and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ahmed Ramzy
Ahmed Ramzy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ahmed Ramzy

View profile
    • Like