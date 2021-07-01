Bright Angels - Handwritten brush font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing Bright Angels – A Handwritten Font
This handcrafted typeface combined with brush style looks very elegant for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!
Includes:
Bright Angels (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Set
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13350/bright_angels.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/bright-angels/