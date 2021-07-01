Bright Angels - Handwritten brush font

Introducing Bright Angels – A Handwritten Font

This handcrafted typeface combined with brush style looks very elegant for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!

Includes:

Bright Angels (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Beautiful Ligatures

Alternates

Stylistic Set

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13350/bright_angels.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/bright-angels/