Din Studio

Bright Angels - Handwritten Brush Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Bright Angels - Handwritten Brush Font alphabet natural font brush font handwritten font signature font logo illustration design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Bright Angels - Handwritten brush font

$29
Bright Angels - Handwritten brush font

Introducing Bright Angels – A Handwritten Font

This handcrafted typeface combined with brush style looks very elegant for loads of different projects and promotions. It is very suitable to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed invitations, and more!

Includes:

Bright Angels (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Beautiful Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Set
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13350/bright_angels.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/bright-angels/

